Government will review the four-year course of Bihar’s universities and colleges, requesting the Governor to reconsider

A semi-official letter has been sent to the Governor’s office on behalf of the Additional Chief Secretary of the department regarding the ordinance issued by the Governor regarding enrollment in the four-year undergraduate course in the universities and colleges of Bihar. In this, the Governor has been requested to reconsider the enrollment fee for the four-year undergraduate course. Education Minister Chandrashekhar told that at present, in the power given to the state government under the rules and regulations regarding this, prima facie a reconsideration has been requested from His Excellency. After this, the government will review it and take appropriate action.

Enrollment fee of Rs 12280 for three year undergraduate course

Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar was replying to the calling attention notice of Shakeel Ahmed Khan in the Vidhansabha on Thursday. He told the House that in the ordinance issued by the Governor on May 15, 2023, an enrollment fee of Rs 12,280 has been fixed for the three-year undergraduate course. Apart from this, the enrollment fee for enrollment in all types of four-year undergraduate courses has been fixed at Rs 16,290. In the four-year course, separate provision has been made for lab fee of Rs.600 per semester, registration fee of Rs.600 per semester for practical examination and examination fee of Rs.600 per semester.

Rs 29600 for four year course in PU

Shakeel Ahmed Khan had asked through a calling attention notice that a fee of Rs 29600 is being charged for enrolling in a four-year undergraduate course in Patna University. 600 rupees were used for enrollment in the three-year graduation course. Due to the high enrollment fee, poor students are not enrolling in the four-year undergraduate course. The government will have to take a serious decision on this in the interest of the poor students.

Ruckus again on smart meter in Muzaffarpur, people vandalized electricity office, made employees hostage

Four year graduate course classes start from today

Patna University (PU) was buzzing with new students on Thursday. The induction meet was organized simultaneously in all the colleges on Thursday. All the students were informed about the college and the courses conducted in the college. There will be an induction meet at the department level on Friday. In this, new students will be given information about the department. With this, the four-year CBCS graduate course started in PU colleges. The classes for the students will start from Friday.

PU implemented CBCS last year

This is the second time that students will start studying in PU in graduation through semester system. Till a year ago, the students were following the pattern of annual examination only. Last year PU had implemented CBCS, however, after the director of Raj Bhavan, it has been amended and implemented again under the new education policy, which has also been implemented by other universities. Under the new education policy, more emphasis will be given on practical and research. Patna College Principal Prof. Tarun Kumar said that more than 400 children participated in the induction meet. Everyone was given information about the college. Classes will start from Friday.

You can leave the course in between and join again

According to the new syllabus, if you want to leave the course midway, you can leave it. They will be given certificate in one year, diploma in two years, degree in three years and degree with research in four years. If they ever leave the course, they will get the certificate of what they have achieved till then. This exemption will be for seven years. Students will be able to take transfer from one university to another. Apart from this, new topics related to employment and skill development have been added to the syllabus.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a_mWzUGExU)