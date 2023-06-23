Governor CP Radhakrishnan interacted with the villagers in Pakur, His Excellency met the common people, see photos

Pakur visit of Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan today interacted with villagers at Dumarchir in Amdapada block of Pakur district. During this, he said that his aim is to make the schemes of the government accessible to the people standing in the last line of the society easily and to raise their standard of living.

His Excellency the Governor met the people in front, also shook hands with them. During the dialogue, he said that the Central Government is committed to provide pure drinking water to every family under the Nal-Jal Yojana. So far 37% families have been covered by this scheme, the remaining 67% families will be covered. Along with providing pure drinking water, the government is continuously working for proper arrangements for housing, electricity, health and education.

His Excellency said that he has visited many Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas and other schools. He has seen smart classes, VR lab, library, open gym etc. there. Have also interacted with the girl students there. Communicating has made her happy that she is focusing on studies. She is also setting her goals. While addressing the gathering present there, the Governor said that you must give education to your children.

The Governor wished for the educational, economic and social prosperity of the people here. He also distributed the assets and observed the works of the Anganwadi Center.

During his visit to Pakur, Governor CP Radhakrishnan also visited Littipada block of the district today. There observed the ‘Gutu Galang Kalyan Trust’ run by the special tribe Sakhi Mandal and appreciated their work.

Tell that His Excellency Governor Radhakrishnan has been meeting people of every class. He also met common people in Littipada block. Photograph was also taken by placing hand on his shoulder.

While observing the ‘Gutu Galang Kalyan Trust’ run by the Littipara Block Special Tribe Sakhi Mandal, the Governor saw how the work is being done there.

The Governor also saw the products being made by ‘Gutu Galang Welfare Trust’ and appreciated their work.