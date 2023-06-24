Governor CP Radhakrishnan said in Lok Samvad program, self help group is changing the lives of women

Ranchi: Governor CP Radhakrishnan, while participating in the ‘Lok Samvad Program’ at the football ground at Sunderpahari in Godda district on Saturday, said that he is extremely happy to know that more than 50,000 houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Already happened. In this context, during the dialogue, a woman told that she is very happy after getting a pucca house from a kutcha house and now she does not have to face the weather. The governor said that the aim of the government is that every homeless person should have his own house. Not only the house, but drinking water should also be available to them along with the house. For this, the tap-water scheme is being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under this scheme, drinking water will be supplied to every household. Continuous work is being done for this. He said that for a respectable life, the basic needs of the people should be fulfilled. Along with housing and drinking water supply, the government is constantly working for uninterrupted electricity, good roads, better health and education.

Women getting empowered by self help group

In the Lok Samwad program, a sister of the self-help group told that before joining the group, the financial condition of her house was pathetic. After joining the group, he did goat rearing by taking a loan and opened a grocery shop. She is earning 15-20 thousand per month and is teaching her children in good schools. Another didi told that after joining the group, told the change in life. The Governor expressed happiness over the joining of self-help groups of more than 1 lakh women in Godda district and said that women are being empowered by joining self-help groups and the standard of living of their families is also improving. Become empowered by taking advantage of the schemes of the government and become self-reliant.

Has traveled more than 7000 km in 21 districts

In the Lok Samvad programme, a student of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya (School of Excellence) told that a large number of children from poor families also study in this school. They are given good education. Her dream is to become a teacher in future and provide education to small girls. The Governor said that the enthusiasm of the girls is overwhelming him. Surely these girls will be successful in life. He said that in the last days, after visiting more than 7000 km in 21 districts, he established dialogue with the villagers of Jharkhand and also became aware of the status of implementation of the schemes of the government and the problems of the people. People’s problems will be resolved at the relevant level. On this occasion, observed the stalls set up by various departments and distributed the assets among the beneficiaries.

