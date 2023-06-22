governor of bihar formally inaugurated l 20 meeting at g 20 summit patna axs | G-20 Patna: Governor formally inaugurated L-20, said

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and L-20 President Hiranmya Pandya while welcoming the representatives of the labor world from different parts of the world said that it is a proud moment not only for Bihar but for the whole of India and the representatives associated with the labor world. Whatever will be done for the interests of the workers in Patna, it will be an example for the world. The voice of the representative countries of L-20 will not be made, but the voice of every country and class that is not present here will be made and heard. At the same time, the representative of Indonesia Harmanto Ahmed said that we were invited, I am grateful for this. The world economy is changing faster than our expectations. In such a situation, we have to increase social dialogue for better management of resources.