governor said four year graduate course in the interest of the students of bihar axs | Four year graduate course in the interest of the students of Bihar, said the Governor

The Governor said that the National Education Policy of 2020 is in the interest of our young generation. Today the whole country is thinking in a new way and Bihar should not lag behind in this. Referring to the four-year undergraduate course based on semester system and choice-based credit system, he said that it is in the interest of the students of Bihar. Under this, students will have to study only for three years to get bachelor’s degree. Students who want to pursue higher education or want to study abroad or want to get admission in other universities, where four years education is necessary for higher education, they can choose to study in the fourth year as per their wish. You can choose option.