Govt’s job is to facilitate startups, not be a regulator: Goyal

New Delhi, 04 July (Hindustan Times). Government will always act as a facilitator or facilitator to strengthen the startup ecosystem and not as a regulator.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said this while addressing the Startups-20 Summit in Gurugram on Tuesday. Piyush Goyal said that the best way is to exit the startup ecosystem. He said that the government will not act to regulate or direct the ecosystem. Piyush Goyal said that the stakeholders of this ecosystem will self-regulate.

Goyal said that India offers a unique opportunity to the startup world. India has the advantage of skilled talent, affordability, a growing startup culture and an aspirational population. He invited startup companies from all over the world to come to India and explore opportunities here. The Commerce Minister said that the message that should go out here is that it is the combined commitment of all the 22 participating countries that governments will not hinder the progress of work being done by startups.