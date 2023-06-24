Graduation Enrollment: 88,600 students included in the first merit list, will be able to enroll from this day…

Muzaffarpur: The enrollment process for the undergraduate session 2023-27 in BRA Bihar University will start from 26 June. 88600 candidates included in the first selection list issued by the university last week will be able to enroll in the allotted colleges from Monday. The portal was opened again for four days for the application. Due to this the nomination process was postponed. Now the names of about 21 thousand candidates who applied in the second phase will be included in the second selection list. After the completion of the application process for graduation, the university officials held a meeting on Saturday. UMIS Co-ordinator Prof TK Dey said that guidelines have already been given to colleges regarding enrollment in graduation. The first merit list has been issued allotting colleges to 88,600 students. On the basis of that the process of enrollment will start.

1.34 lakh contenders for 1.5 lakh seats

This time there will be enrollment in graduation in 115 constituent and affiliated colleges of the university. More than 1.5 lakh seats are reserved in these colleges, while about 1.34 lakh students have applied. When the portal was opened for the first time, applications of one lakh 13 thousand 155 candidates came. After this, on the demand of student organizations, the portal was opened for the second time for four days. During this, about 21 thousand candidates increased. The names of 88600 students are included in the first merit list. After their nomination, the second merit list of more than 45 thousand students will be issued for the remaining seats.

Reservation category certificate will have to be given at the time of enrollment

The merit list has been prepared on the basis of reservation roster. In such a situation, the candidates have been asked to present the certificate of the reservation category in which they have applied, at the time of enrollment in the concerned college. University officials say that many students fill wrong information in the application to get their names included in the merit list. For example, after being of general category, fill SC or SST, or show other categories. At the time of nomination, they are unable to give its certificate, due to which the nomination has to be canceled.

