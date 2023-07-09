Grand Chess Tour: Viswanathan Anand and D Gukesh tied for sixth after 9 games, World No. 1 wins all his games

Grand Chess Tour 2023: Indian players Viswanathan Anand And young GM D Gukesh is running tied sixth on the opening day of the blitz section of the 2023 Superunited Rapid & Blitz tournament. This tournament is part of the Grand Chess Tour. Five-time world champion Anand managed to win only two of his nine games, one of which came against young GM Gukesh. With this, he has 13 points in nine rounds while nine more games are yet to be played in the blitz category.

Anand and Gukesh start with a win

Anand achieved another victory against Fabiano Caruana. On the other hand, Gukesh started with a win against Richard Rapport of Romania, but after that he had to face four consecutive defeats. He returned and defeated Constantin Lupulescu of Romania and Jan Kristof Duda of Poland. After this, they got defeated by Ivan Sarich and Ioan Nepomniachtchi of Croatia. Anand and Gukesh are joint sixth with 13-13 points.

Magnus Carlsen won all nine of his games

World number one Magnus Carlsen is in fine form, winning all nine of his games to open up a huge lead. He has 20 marks. Nepomaniacchi and Caruana are jointly running in second place. The day ended with the previous day’s winners Nepomniachtchi and Caruana tied for second place. The 18-round blitz segment is followed by rapid events in the tournament featuring top players including Carlsen. Others include Anand and Nepomniachtchi. Explain that the Grand Chess Tour is a circuit of international events, in which the best players of the world participate.

