Grand inauguration of editor post in Ranchi, first issue related to society

Ranchi. Hindi monthly magazine “Editor’s Post” published from Ranchi and edited by Mustakim Alam was inaugurated on Thursday at Hotel Cane, Main Road. The program was presided over by Ibrar Ahmed, founder convenor of MAHI, while Kausen Raza Akram, a final year student of National Law University, moderated the stage.

Present among the chief guest and special guests were

The chief guest of the program was senior journalist Shambhu Nath Chowdhary, while former DDC Haseeb Akhtar Javed, editor of “Samay Manthan” published from Patna, Seraj Anwar, social workers Junaid Ahmed, Abhilash Sahu, Gyasuddin Munna, Nazia Tabassum, Maulana were the special guests. Tehjibul Hasan, S Ali attended.

first issue related to society

In his presidential speech, Ibrar Ahmed said that the magazine will contribute positively to the society. In this critical situation, the publication of the editor’s post is a ray of hope. The questions raised in the first issue are related to the society. The common culture of Jharkhand should be visible in the magazine which is not visible in the first issue. Hopefully, Jharkhand’s culture, news and social concerns will get expansion in the future.

What did senior journalist Shambhu Nath Chowdhary say

Speaking as the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, senior journalist Shambhu Nath Chowdhary said that today everyone is worried about the credibility of the pen, there is no hope that the media is not defining the truth. In this difficult situation, the lamp of courage that Mustakim Alam has lit and the hopes of trust, if he can contribute even a little, then it should be expected that the beginning of this journey of the magazine will be successful and I hope that the journey of the magazine will be long. . The question raised by the magazine is very courageous and if it gets the support of the people present here, it will definitely reflect the society.

