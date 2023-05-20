Grand launching of the first song “Jai Shri Ram” from the film “Adipurush”

Director Om Raut’s much-awaited film “Adipurush” is currently in limelight. Actor Prabhas will play the role of Prabhu Shriram in this film. Audience reacts to the trailer of “Adipurush”. After the trailer, now the first song of the film has been released. The devotion of Lord Ram is being awakened through the songs of the film.

After the release of the trailer of the film “Adipurush”, the audience was curious about the song “Jai Shri Ram” playing in the background. Finally the first song “Jai Shri Ram” from “Adipurush” is out and Ajay-Atul’s music has once again won everyone’s heart. After listening to this entire song of about 2 minutes 39 seconds, people get goosebumps.

The song “Jai Shri Ram” from Adipurush is written by Manoj Shukla and composed by Ajay-Atul. The team of “Adipurush” made special preparations to release the first song in a unique way in Mumbai. The song was launched with a live performance by the 30-member chorus team including Ajay-Atul. During the program, it was told that Ajay-Atul, along with director Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, composed the song “Jai Shri Ram” with great enthusiasm.

In “Adipurush”, actor Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Shri Ram while actress Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Sita. Actor Devdutt Nage will play the role of Hanuman in the film. The film will hit the screens on June 16.