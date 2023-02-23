Grant for the village: are there enough concessional loans for the development of small agribusiness

The preferential lending mechanism is one of the main instruments of state support for small entrepreneurs in rural areas. Last year, more than 11 thousand borrowers took advantage of this opportunity, almost 8.5 thousand are peasant farms. Agricultural consumer cooperatives also received additional funds for the development of their material and technical base. At the same time, farmers believe that the Ministry of Agriculture should monitor the volume of purchases of products in personal subsidiary plots and provide support to businesses in this direction. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Promising directions

In 2022, more than 11 thousand rural entrepreneurs, including those with small farms, used a subsidiary bank loan. “The volume of soft loans issued to small agribusiness amounted to more than 217 billion rubles,” Izvestia was told in the office of Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko.

It is clarified that the volume of subsidies transferred for these purposes in 2022 amounted to 4.5 billion rubles, while for short-term loans – 3.6 billion rubles, for investment loans – 900 million rubles. State support funds are allowed to be directed to the acquisition or construction of new facilities for the production, storage and processing of agricultural products, to equipping these facilities with equipment, machinery and special vehicles. In addition, the grant can be spent on the purchase of animals, poultry and fish seed.

– Since 2017, authorized banks have been providing preferential loans at a rate of 1 to 5% per annum to agricultural producers, including small businesses. And starting from 2023, also for citizens who maintain a personal subsidiary plot (PSP) and apply the special regime “Tax on professional income,” Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Chuvash Republic, Minister of Agriculture of the region Sergei Artamonov told Izvestia. According to him, grants to support small forms of farming in the countryside are mainly received by promising areas, such as cheese making, berry growing, fish farming, and from 2023, sheep breeding is planned to be added to this list in the region.

Olga Kirillova, Associate Professor of the Department of Economics, Organization and Management of the Agroindustrial Complex of the Northern Trans-Urals, adds that small enterprises in the real sector of the economy always lack financial resources for working capital. The fact is that in agriculture, the period of production and the period of receipt of income do not coincide, therefore, measures are needed to reduce the influence of the inflationary factor.

– We need affordable, not higher than 7%, short-term loans, – the specialist notes. – For small-scale farm production, the main problem is access to a simplified marketing system, most do not have electronic document management, labeling and traceability in state information systems.

Earlier, it was decided to increase the size of the Agrostartup grant for start-up agricultural producers. The decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Thus, the size of the grant for those who breed cattle has been increased from 5 million to 7 million rubles. Both meat producers and milk suppliers can count on grants. If an entrepreneur works in the field of crop production or is engaged in other areas of agriculture, then the size of the grant for him will increase from 3 million to 5 million rubles.

For livestock breeders working in agricultural consumer cooperatives, payments increased from 6 million to 8 million rubles. The grant for members of cooperatives growing crops or engaged in other activities has been increased from 4 million to 6 million rubles. The same resolution raised the maximum amount of compensation to agricultural consumer cooperatives from 10 million to 20 million rubles. We are talking about partial compensation of their costs associated with the purchase of agricultural products from members of the cooperative and from owners of household plots that are not members of this cooperative.

Sales assistance

Agricultural consumer cooperatives (SPoK) also received additional funds for the development of their material and technical base, the vice-premier’s office reported. The average grant amounted to 14.7 million rubles, while in 2021 it was 14.1 million. The total amount of funding exceeded 1.4 billion rubles.

At the same time, the Republic of Karelia, Leningrad, Sverdlovsk and Irkutsk regions allocated additional money from the regional budgets. As a result, most of the grant recipients – namely 439 entrepreneurs and farms – increased production and sales of products by at least 8%. Victoria Abramchenko said that in 2023, activities to develop small agribusiness with the involvement of grants from Agroproress will continue. It is known that in 2023 the government will allocate almost 4.9 billion rubles for this.

“Any government support for agricultural producers and processors is very important, because now there is a significant reduction in the rural population,” said Leonid Sandakov, chairman of the board of the Tonshaevskoye Raipo, in an interview with Izvestia. – Residents of our region are less and less engaged in farming every year, as this is a very labor-intensive and unprofitable type of activity. Therefore, we need a comprehensive program for the revival of rural areas, rural infrastructure, and these are hospitals, schools, gasification, the Internet, etc.

This is necessary, Sandakov continues, in order to make rural life as comfortable as possible and reduce the outflow of the population.

“Currently, consumer cooperation needs support in order to provide rural residents with the necessary goods and services in a timely manner, as well as to create jobs,” the entrepreneur says. – To increase agricultural purchases from the population and agricultural processing from the government, assistance is needed to ensure the marketing of these products. For example, we need guarantees of its supply to budgetary institutions (schools, hospitals, boarding schools, etc.).

According to Rashat Shaimardanov, Chairman of the Board of the Tatpotrebsoyuz, grants for the development of the material and technical base are the most acceptable and beneficial for the consumer cooperation system today.

“Unfortunately, the regulations of the Russian Federation do not apply to consumer cooperatives that have been purchasing and processing products from private farms for hundreds of years,” said Yuri Ptushkin, Chairman of the Council of the Leningrad Regional Union of Consumer Societies. — Due to the lack of working capital, the growth of purchase volumes is being held back. The lack of financial support measures at the federal level is a consequence of the fact that the Ministry of Agriculture does not monitor the volume of purchases of products from personal subsidiary farms, so the government does not have complete information about the activities of the cooperation.

The Ministry of Agriculture did not comment on Izvestia’s request.