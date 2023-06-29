Grant of crores of Magadh and BR Ambedkar University of Bihar stuck, know the whole thing

Rajdev Pandey, Patna. Magadh and Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University have not given utilization certificate of the grant amount of crores received from central agency RUSA. Therefore, the remaining grant of crores of rupees one and two of both the universities has been stopped. Along with this, a danger has arisen on getting the possible amount of crores to be received in RUSA Three (changed name of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan). Bihar State Council of Higher Education is going to take an official decision in this regard very soon.

Infrastructure can falter

According to official sources, a grant amount of 20 crores was sanctioned for Magadh and BR Ambedkar in Rusa One and Two. An amount of 10 crores was given to Magadha. Out of this, he has not yet submitted utility certificates worth six crores. Similarly, BR Ambedkar did not submit utility certificates of four crores out of the sanctioned 10 crores. Therefore, he could not get the second installment of 10-10 crores. If the situation remains the same, these two universities will not be able to get funds under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan. Due to this, the infrastructure of these universities can completely falter.

Utility certificates of 20 percent higher educational institutions pending

According to the information, utility certificates of 20 percent higher educational institutions of the state are pending. Bihar higher educational institutions are likely to get an amount of 300 to 400 crores under Rusa Three (Prime Minister’s Higher Education Campaign). Actually this amount is based on the utilization certificates of the educational institutions. Whereas in RUSA One and RUSA Two, a total of about Rs 340 crore was given to Bihar.

Special facts of the new Prime Minister’s Higher Education Campaign

This time, apart from NAAC institutions, those who do not have NAAC recognition, they will also get funds.

This time the marks have been fixed for all the institutions, the amount will be given on the basis of that.

This time only higher educational institutions of 19 districts of Bihar will get central grant amount

The new campaign will run from the year 2023 to the year 2026.

Bihar can get good amount

Prime Minister’s Higher Education Campaign has been launched. In Bihar, it will be run by the Bihar State Higher Education Council only. This time Bihar can get a good amount. However, Magadh and Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University and one or two other institutions will not be able to get the funds, because they have not submitted utilization certificates worth crores. It is requested that the institutions which have not deposited the UC amount, should deposit it soon. – Dr. Kameshwar Jha, Vice President, Bihar State Higher Education Council Bihar