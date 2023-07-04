Grant up to five crore will be available for setting up a biofuel plant in Bihar, apply till this day...

The Bihar government will give 15 percent subsidy on the cost of plant and machinery to those who set up plants for the production of biofuels in Bihar. This grant will be up to a maximum of five crores. 15.75 percent of the cost of plant and machinery and a maximum of Rs 5 crore 25 lakh will be given to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Class women, disabled, war widows, acid attack victims and third gender entrepreneurs. Bihar Biofuels Production Promotion Policy 2023 has been approved in the meeting of the State Council of Ministers.

Application till 30 June 2024

Dr. S. Siddhartha, Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Department, said that the last date for applying for Stad-1 clearance to the units to get grant under this policy is June 30, 2024. Also, these units will have to apply for financial incentive approval by June 30, 2025. This policy will be effective from the date of issue of the resolution till March 31, 2028. The Additional Chief Secretary informed that the production of biofuels will reduce the national dependence on the import of fossil fuels. As a result, foreign exchange will be saved. The use of biofuels will reduce environmental pollution and farmers will be able to get quick payment for sugarcane and grain production. Along with this, the facility of converting the waste into compressed gas will be available, due to which a new business opportunity will be available.

Investors setting up textile and leather industries will be able to apply till June 30, 2024

Under the Bihar State Investment Promotion (Textile and Leather) Policy 2022, the last date for applying to the units applying has been extended to June 30, 2024. Earlier the application date was fixed as June 30, 2023. While approving this, the cabinet has also extended the last date for applying for financial approval by the units till June 30, 2025. After the implementation of the Bihar State Investment Promotion (Textile and Leather) Policy 2022, investors in the textile and leather sector have got encouragement in the state.

In the first phase, 59 units have been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board. The amount of proposed investment in this is 311.63 crores. After the implementation of this policy, Muzaffarpur bag cluster started. In this, textile bags are being manufactured on more than 1100 industrial sewing machines. Textile bag making units with more than 1000 stitching machines have also been set up in Muzaffarpur and Patna districts. Textile manufacturing units are being set up in Muzaffarpur by companies like RSCS International and V-2 etc. In the leather sector, a project is being set up by Savi Leather Company in Madhubani at a cost of more than 100 crores.

Bihar government will now be able to investigate and take action against chit fund companies, approval of irregular deposit scheme ban rules

Creation of five posts in the building construction department

The cabinet approved the creation of a total of five posts of different categories under the Bihar State Building Construction Corporation Limited, Patna. Along with this, approval was given to abolish 53 unnecessary posts of stenographers in the corporation. By amending the Bihar Architect Service Rules, 2014, the cabinet approved giving 25 percent weightage to the contract workers in regular appointments.

