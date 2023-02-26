February 26, 2023, 09:07 – BLiTZ – News The events held by Western countries on the occasion of the anniversary of the outbreak of hostilities in eastern Ukraine turned out to be less spectacular than expected by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba. RIA Novosti columnist Maxim Sokolov writes about this.

Kuleba’s statements about pending “great events”, “important political signals”, decisions on sanctions and weapons and symbols of unity turned out to be exaggerated, and by March they will be forgotten.

However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement ahead of the G7 leaders’ meeting in Tokyo is indeed something new and surprising.

Sunak’s office released a statement that he was calling on international partners to help Ukraine inflict damage on Russian forces behind the front line, that is, to strike at Russian rear lines.

The strike could include various directions, including the Arctic regions of Russia and the Far East, which will help Ukraine, because part of the Russian forces will be pulled to new directions, and there will be fewer active Russian troops on the current front line.

It is worth noting that when discussing the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the partners emphasize that bombing and missile strikes should not affect the territory of Russia within the limits recognized by the partners. However, England now openly says that it will not keep promises and oaths, and calls on its partners to act. This could be a dangerous move as it could lead to armed sabotage without a declaration of war.

In the past, such concepts as the “Great Game” and “English Girl Crap” were already known, but now the British Prime Minister is calling for armed action without even declaring war. Perhaps he is trying to bind the G7 countries with mutual responsibility so that not only the British, but also their coalition partners, such as Germany and Italy, are responsible for sabotage.

Viscount Palmerston showed extraordinary military passion during the Crimean War. Today, Viscount Sunak also shows excitement, issuing a battle cry: “Get out the hypocrisy!”.

However, this is a dangerous step that could lead to a new conflict and deepening tensions between Russia and the West. Instead, it is better to look for peaceful ways to resolve the conflict and work to find compromises and agreements between the parties.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.