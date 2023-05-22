great news for farmers who are deprived of the benefits of pm kisan samman nidhi yojana rjl

PM Kisan Yojana New Update: Lucknow. A campaign is being started in the entire state from Monday to connect the deprived farmers with the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Starting from May 22, this campaign will run till June 10. During this, the deprived farmers will be connected with the benefits of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi by setting up camps at the panchayat level. Presently 2.83 crore farmers are getting the benefit of the scheme. Under PM Kisan Yojana, an amount of six thousand is sent every year to the farmers’ account. There are a large number of farmers in the state whose applications have not been accepted. Farmers are not getting the next installment due to non-updation of Bhulekh. Problems like bank account not being linked with Aadhaar are also coming to the fore. Farmer Beneficiary Saturation Campaign has been started to complete all such paperwork formalities. In this campaign, officers and employees of Agriculture Department including Revenue Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department have been deployed. Representatives of Gram Pradhan, Village Development Officer, Panchayat Secretary, Lekhpal, Technical Assistant, Common Service Center, Post Office will be present in the camps organized at Gram Panchayat level. On the spot e-KYC, linking of bank account with Aadhaar and completion of land ceding work will be done.