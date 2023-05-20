Great news for the people of Bihar! 3300 km road will be built this year under PMGSY, know which villages will get benefit

There is great news for the people of Bihar. is told that Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana ,PMGSY) In the third phase of 2023-24, by March 2024, there is a target of constructing a road of about 3300 km in length. At the same time, by 2025, there is a target to build a road of about 6162 km in length. Out of this, 2894 km length is in the process of construction. Along with this, the process of tender has started through PMGSY for the selection of construction agency to build the road in 2482 km length. Along with this, roads have been constructed in about 450 km length.

The survey was done before selecting the roads to be built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Under this, the traffic load on the roads, other aspects including the benefit to the population from the connectivity of the roads were studied. After this, approval has been given for road construction in all 38 districts. According to sources, at present, the process of tender for construction of roads in about 20 districts has started. Very soon the construction of roads will start. Under PMGSY, majorly rural roads are being connected with basic facilities including agricultural markets, schools and hospitals. Along with this, the width of the roads is being increased from 3.75 meters to five metres.

The purpose of development of roads in villages is to provide faster speed by making the facility of traffic easier in rural areas. The cost of the roads built under PMGSY is 60 per cent shared by the central government and 40 per cent by the state government. It is being told that this year first of all those villages will be given the benefit of the scheme, where the road has not yet been constructed. Whereas, the repair of some constructed roads is also being talked about.

