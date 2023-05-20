Great news for the teachers of Bihar! Rs 3500 crore approved for salary, know what else will be special

There is great news for the teachers of Bihar. It is being told that the Education Department has approved Rs 35.51 billion for the salary of 2,74,681 lakh teachers appointed under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. This amount is part of the amount received for the entire financial year 2025-24. Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the teachers of classes I to XII are to be paid salaries. Out of this, Rs 15 billion has been released for the financial year for payment of salaries with immediate effect. From this amount, the balance of April remained and the salary for the month of May has to be paid. According to the information, this amount cannot be used for any other item. The responsibility of finding any kind of irregularity in the payment of the sanctioned amount will be that of the officer of the Bihar Education Project. At the district level, it will be the responsibility of the District Program Officer.

The new appointment was challenged in the High Court

A petition has been filed in the Patna High Court challenging the decision to start the recruitment process for 1.25 lakh teachers in the state. In the petition filed by Prabhakar Ranjan and twenty other petitioners, the legality of the appointment process of teachers has been challenged. Various questions have been raised in the petition on the process of appointment. Along with this, a petition has been filed in the High Court on behalf of the TET Teachers Association to cancel the Teacher Rules 2023, to give state employee status to two lakh TET teachers who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test from the joining date. State President Amit Vikram from TET Teachers Union, Chandshekhar Verma from Aurangabad, Fasih Ahmed from Kishanganj and Haider Khan from Ghazipur district of UP have also become petitioners in the petition filed for granting state employee status to TET teachers from the joining date.

There may be a break in the recruitment process

BPSC is working fast on the process of teacher appointment. However, there is a possibility of a break in the process after a petition comes in the High Court on the new rules. It is being told that the notification is to be issued by the commission next week.