Greater Noida: Shopkeeper was washing coconut with dirty drain water, video went viral, police arrested

Greater Noida: As soon as the summer season starts, most people consume coconut water. Because many nutritious substances are found in coconut water. Which are beneficial for our body. But before drinking coconut water, you must read this news. In fact, a video from Greater Noida in UP is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which it can be clearly seen that a person selling coconut is seen sprinkling the fruit with water from the drain.

Actually the viral video is from outside Radha Sky Garden, a society in Greater Noida West. In the video, a person takes water from a nearby drain to wash the coconut and takes it and pours it on the coconut. During this, a person captures this incident in his phone and shares it on social media. As soon as the video went viral, people filed a police complaint against the person selling coconut.

Bisrakh police station has taken into custody Sameer Khan, a young man selling coconut. The police is interrogating Sameer. On the other hand, a person living in Radha Garden Society told that he had seen this video on social media. After which he inquired about it from the security personnel. Where it came to know that Sameer Khan had come here only 15 days ago to set up shop.

Bisrakh police station in-charge Anil Rajput told that only on the complaint of the residents of Radha Sky Garden Society, the person selling coconut has been taken into custody. At present, the police is investigating the entire matter. Sameer is being interrogated.

