Greece detains Bulgarian citizen accused by Washington of selling chips to Russia

In Greece, a citizen of Bulgaria was detained, who is accused in the United States of selling microchips to Russia. This was reported by the newspaper on February 15 “Proto Theme”.

According to her, a 49-year-old man was arrested in early December last year in the city of Sidirokastron. An arrest warrant was issued by the US District Court and he is charged with fraud against the government and money laundering.

It is alleged that a Bulgarian citizen sold American microchips and other high-tech components to Russia from 2014 to 2018 through a Bulgarian company, bypassing US export restrictions.

“According to the prosecution documents, the supplied parts could have been used for spacecraft and rockets, although, according to sources familiar with the case, they appear to have been used for the Moscow metro. According to the same documents, two Russian engineering companies cooperating with each other appear in the case, which allegedly imported technological components through Bulgaria,” Proto Tema reported.

Now the accused is being held in a prison in the city of Diawat and is awaiting a decision on his extradition. The man does not admit his guilt.

Earlier, on January 20, the US Department of Justice charged Vladislav Osipov, a businessman with Russian citizenship, with circumventing anti-Russian sanctions and money laundering. Similar charges have also been brought against British citizen Richard Masters.

