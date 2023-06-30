Green chillies costlier than raisins in Babanagari Deoghar, green vegetables disappearing from the plate of the poor in West Singhbhum

in Jharkhand green chilli price It has become more than raisins. Tomatoes have also started selling more expensive than mangoes. In this monsoon season, there has been such a fire in the vegetable market that green vegetables have disappeared from the plates of the poor. 250 rupees have to be paid to buy one kilo of green chillies in Deoghar. Whereas, tomato is being sold at Rs.120 per kg in Chaibasa. The price of coriander leaves has also crossed Rs.100.

Green chillies costlier than raisins in Deoghar

Babanagari Deoghar These days the prices of green chillies and tomatoes have skyrocketed in the vegetable markets. Green chillies have become costlier than raisins. Green chillies are being sold in the market at the rate of Rs 250 per kg, while tomatoes are being sold at the rate of Rs 120 per kg. Every year from June till the last week, the price of parwal also used to be 25 to 30 rupees per kg, but it is also being sold at the rate of 40 to 50 rupees per kg.

Because of this vegetables are being sold expensive

According to the traders of Deoghar vegetable market, green chillies and tomatoes used to be supplied from many areas including Ranchi and Purulia in Deoghar, but these days the supply of green chillies and tomatoes has decreased. It is being told that due to lack of sufficient rains, there has been a decrease in the production of green chillies and tomatoes, due to which the prices have increased. However, due to the rains in two-three days, the production of vegetables in Kharif has increased. Rates are likely to come down from July.

Vegetable market.

Green vegetables missing from the plate of the poor in West Singhbhum

As soon as the rains started in Chaibasa of West Singhbhum, green vegetables have disappeared from the plates of the poor. Actually, vegetables have been damaged due to water logging in the fields. Due to decrease in the arrival of vegetables in the market, the price has gone up. Tomato is Rs.120 per kg. Bhindi, Beems and Coriander leaves have also crossed Rs.100. Bitter gourd is now being sold at Rs.80 per kg. Ginger is being sold at Rs.300-400 per kg. It is a relief that the prices of potato and onion are still stable.

Work going on with potato, gram flour and gram

Due to the increase in the price of green vegetables, the problems of the housewives have increased. Housewives are using potato chokha, gram flour and gram vegetables in the plate of general and poor class. Vegetables of potato-gram, gram flour and peas are being prepared.

Vegetable market.

Tomato price in Bundu increased to Rs 120

The prices of green vegetables have increased a lot in the haat-bazaars of Bundu urban area of ​​the capital Ranchi. Here also green vegetables are disappearing from the plate of common people. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs.120 per kg. Radish Rs 40, Cauliflower Rs 60, Parwal Rs 50, Bodi Rs 40, Nanua Rs 40, Brinjal Rs 40, Banana Rs 60, Pumpkin Rs 40, Bhindi Rs 40, Bitter Gourd Rs 45, Carrot Rs 40, Green Chilli Rs 100, Kohra Rs 20, spinach greens Rs 30, potatoes and onions are being sold at the rate of Rs 20-20.

Inflation is crying in Jharkhand, prices of green vegetables have increased, know what is the reason and when will you get relief singhbhum