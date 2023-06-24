Green Vegetable Price Hike: The rain ruined the kitchen budget, green vegetables were removed from the plate…

Price Hike News The indifference of the weather is now affecting the pockets of the common people as well. Due to lack of rain, vegetables are going away from the plate of common people. The tomato has turned completely red. Because of which common people now have to loosen their pockets twice as much as before to buy vegetables. Even after this, common people are not able to buy vegetables of their choice.

vegetables withering in the field

Actually, due to lack of rain, green vegetables have started withering in the fields. Because of which less vegetables are coming in the market than before. Due to less quantity of vegetables coming in the market, the vegetable vendors have suddenly increased the prices of green vegetables. Vegetables coming from outside are also getting very expensive these days. Because of which the price of green vegetables has increased wildly everywhere in the market. Due to the increase in the prices of vegetables in the market, instead of kilos, they are working in pav only.

tomato turns red

Most of the tomatoes have turned red in the vegetable. Due to the sudden increase in the price of tomatoes, common people have stopped buying tomatoes. Till 10 days ago, tomato used to cost 20 to 30 rupees. But now it has become 80 rupees per kg. This is the reason why people with less money are moving forward after listening to its price.

Vegetables are being sold at these prices in the market

Vegetable price (in kg)

Bitter gourd Rs 50

Parwal Rs 50

Tomato Rs 80

Nenua Rs 40

Pumpkin Rs 40 a piece

Bhindi Rs 30

Brinjal Rs 40

Bhantha Rs 40

Green chili Rs 100

Ginger – Rs 150

Coriander leaves – Rs 100

Capsicum – Rs 120

Jackfruit – Rs 60

potato 20 rupees

Cauliflower 40 rupees piece

Cabbage Rs 40

Carrot Rs 60