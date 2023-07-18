Green zone being built at eight places in Patna, badminton and basketball courts will be constructed under this flyover

Green belt is being made under the flyovers in Patna. Under which green areas are being developed at eight places in the first phase. In these, trees and plants are being planted under the flyover at seven places. And the eighth place will be around DM’s residence. Along with this, a special sports court for badminton and basketball is being developed under the flyover to promote sports near R-Block Golambar of the city. This green belt is being prepared by Patna Smart City.

70 thousand plants are being planted

About 70,000 saplings are being planted to develop green belt at eight places in the city and all these saplings have been procured from Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Beautification is being done with 30 types of plants like Song of India, Aralia, Black Grass, Cane Palm, Spider Lily, Aglaonema, Rafis Palm etc. Some things have been specially taken care of in the selection of plants. Since there will be less sunlight under the flyover, plants have been selected which are indoor plants. At the same time, in the next phase, the space below the Raja Bazar flyover will also be developed and beautified with trees, green grass cover and parking spaces.

playground will be built in front of the assembly

A playground will be constructed in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, for this the area is being filled with soil so that green grass can be grown. To make the field safe for playing, iron grills will also be installed on both sides. Greenery will also be taken full care of in the construction of the ground. Due to this ground, various sports will also get a boost.

Development will happen from Patna Smart City Fund

Dirt was usually spread under the flyover and there used to be encroachment by footpath shopkeepers. In such a situation, now these places will be beautified by planting trees and landscaping. This work is being done from the Smart City Fund with a budget of Rs 15 crore. He said that this work has been entrusted to the Forest Department.

There was encroachment under the flyover

Due to local vendors and temporary stalls occupying the space under the flyover from R-Block Golambar to Patna Junction, the speed of vehicles on the road was very slow, while there was no space for parking of vehicles. In such a situation, Patna Municipal Corporation decided to develop these places as green belt.

The responsibility of maintenance was given to the Forest Department

It may be known that in the board meeting of Patna Smart City in the past, approval was given on the proposal to develop gabion and green belt under the bridges and flyovers coming in the ABD area. After this, the responsibility of development and maintenance of gabion and green belt has been given to the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as an expert executive agency.

The picture below the flyover will change

With the development of green belt, along with the beautification of the city, the environment will also be protected. Due to this, the picture below the flyover will also change to beautify and gradually it will also develop into a selfie zone.

Multi-modal transport hub being built near GPO Golambar

According to the information received, a multi-modal transport hub is being constructed near GPO Golambar of the city, where about 200 vehicles can be parked. Along with this, the work of development of smart parking is also going on. In the next phase, the area under the Raja Bazar flyover will be beautified with trees and developed with a separate parking space.

These places will be developed as green belt

GPO Roundabout to R Block Roundabout under flyover

R Block to Veerchand Patel Path under flyover

Exhibition Road Flyover from Chirayat Chowk to Ramgoolam Chowk under flyover

From Chirayatad Chowk to GPO Golambar under flyover

Under flyover from GPO to BSNL

Beside flyover of Veerchand Patel Path

R block to under assembly flyover

On both sides of the gate of DM residence