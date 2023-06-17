Greenman Viral Desai’s book ‘Architect of Amritpath’ released by Jai Vasavada and Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar

Surat: The book ‘Architect of Amritpath’ written by renowned environmentalist and industrialist Viral Desai was released by Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and renowned author Jai Vasavada. In this book, Viral Desai has discussed in detail the environmental work done by the Narendra Modi government in two terms. The book was launched simultaneously in two languages, English and Gujarati.

Regarding his book, Viral Desai told that ‘Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done such works related to the environment in the last ten years which are being represented at the international level. He has run many campaigns like Namami Gange and Swachh Bharat from Mission Life. Similarly, in the field of green energy too, he has achieved very important successes. As an environmentalist, I find all these works very impressive, works that every citizen of the country should know about. That’s why I have prepared this book in such a simple language that people can understand it.

Noted writer Jai Vasavada said on the occasion that ‘one Gujarati writes a book about environmental work done by another Gujarati, it is like a celebration. Viral Desai has continuously done environmental work. This book is an important milestone in his environmental journey.

This book is published by the famous publishing house R.K. Published by R Seth. Viral Desai said that in the near future he will tour the country with this book and bring awareness about the environment work of the Prime Minister in different states.