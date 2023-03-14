Grigory Gurov proposed to build special institutions for difficult children

March 14 - BLiTZ. Recently there was information that the new created and officially approved project "Movement of the First" will be designed to work with difficult teenagers. This was reported by the publishing house "RBC".

The chairman of the movement, Grigory Gurov, spoke about cooperation with Maria Lvova-Belova, which will be designed to create special institutions, namely camps, for difficult children. The program will be aimed at educating adolescents who have broken the law. This year it is planned to build camps, as well as their opening. Grigory also plans to create a special project for children from disadvantaged families and orphanages.

