Griha Laxmi Yojana: Government will give 2000 rupees every month to women, know what should be the documents

Gruha Lakshmi Yojana: Congress government has been formed in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah has started taking decisions as soon as he took over as the Chief Minister. The state government has ordered to implement Griha Lakshmi Yojana. Let us tell you that it was said on behalf of the Congress that if the government is formed in Karnataka, then every housewife of the state will be given Rs 2000 every month.

How much money will women get

Before the elections, the Congress had opened a bundle of promises to woo the public. The party had said that after coming to power in Karnataka, the Grihalakshmi scheme would be implemented. In this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 2,000-2,000 will be given every month to the women of the household. Let us discuss here that in Himachal Pradesh also the Congress government has implemented Griha Lakshmi Yojana. In West Bengal, the state’s CM Mamta Banerjee has already implemented this scheme.

Money will come directly to the account

The women of Karnataka will be benefited by the implementation of Grihalakshmi Yojana. 2000 rupees will be given every month to the female head of the household. The Karnataka government will transfer this money directly to the account of the female head of the family. This income to every woman will help her to meet the challenges like increase in the price of domestic essentials and LPG. This scheme will benefit more than 1.5 crore women.

Know who will be given Griha Lakshmi Yojana (its information is given in the website)

Only one woman per family is able to apply for the scheme.

To be eligible for the scheme, the applicant must be the head of the family.

To be eligible for the scheme, the applicant must be a resident of Karnataka.

The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 2 lakh.

These documents should be there for Griha Lakshmi Yojana

Identity proof :- Aadhaar card, voter ID card, driving license, or any other ID certificate issued by the government should be with the beneficiary.

Address proof :- Ration card, electricity bill, water bill, or any other address proof issued by the government should be with the beneficiary.

Bank Passbook Copy :- Applicant’s bank account details and passbook copy.