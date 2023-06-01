Ground report: Rajesh killed in police-naxalite encounter, became a Naxalite in 2003, family members refused to accept the dead body

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Since 2001, Rajesh Oraon (killed Naxalite) was in constant contact with dreaded Naxalite Tohan Mahato. Had become addicted to alcohol, cough and eating chicken. Later Tohan Mahto was killed in a police encounter. After which, one day Rajesh’s mother Sugni Devi made Mand-Saag and gave it to Rajesh to eat, then Rajesh got angry and threw away all the food. After this he left the house and left. After this, after coming in contact with Maoist’s top leader late Budheshwar Oraon, he joined the Naxalite organization in 2003. Since then he has been continuously involved in Maoist activities.

Won’t take Rajesh’s dead body: Sister-in-law

SI Teklal Mahato of Ghaghra police station reached Hutar village to inform about the incident and as soon as he was informing Rajesh’s brother and sister-in-law about Rajesh’s death. Meanwhile, Rajesh’s sister-in-law said that we have nothing to do with his dead body. The police should perform his last rites in their own way. We are craving for our food at home, so how will we cremate the dead body. Rajesh has tortured so many people. How many people have you killed? By the way, we do not even want to see the dead body of a Naxalite. We are all happy with his death and this should be the result of the Naxalites which the police did. Along with this, the sister-in-law also said that it was the job of the police to inform about the death. The police did their job. But, we have nothing to do with his dead body. We don’t even want to bring his dead body to the village.

If there is a brother, then I am feeling sad, but what you do, you will pay: brother

Rajesh’s brother Bhaiyaram Oraon said that if he is a brother, he is feeling sad. But pay as you wish. Rajesh had to die one day or the other. The result of wrong is always wrong. We have nothing to do with Naxalites who have ruined many houses. Tortured many people. who does as Same thing happens with him.

Encounter between Naxalites and police in Gumla after 23 months, search continues for Area Commander Ranthu Oraon and Lajim Ansar

The youth of the village did not pay attention to the words of Rajesh

Budheshwar Oraon, the youth of the village told that he always used to come to the village in a motorcycle at night and after staying for a while, he used to leave the village immediately. He did not stay in the village for long. Whenever he used to come, he used to praise the Maoist organization. But we never paid attention to his words. The youth of the village, Apendra Oraon, said that he will do as he pleases. The same will happen to him. Now we have got information that Rajesh has been killed in the encounter. it had to happen. He was involved in the Maoist organization for a long time.

Rajesh always used to fight in the house: family

The economic condition of Rajesh’s brother Bhaiyaram Oraon and sister-in-law Basanti Devi is pathetic. Both told that Rajesh was working in the Maoist organization for a long time. But he didn’t help us in any way. All of us who grow grains by working in the fields. That’s how my life goes on. Whenever Rajesh used to come home, he used to fight with all of us in front of the children. He used to beat his brother too. In militant organization. Thinking this, we all used to remain silent, we were also scared.