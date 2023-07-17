groups performing bhajan kirtan in villages will get a reward of 51 thousand this is the governments plan to promote folk art aks | bhajan kirtan in villages

Lucknow. Taking a new initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government is going to start a special prize distribution scheme for the protection of folk art, music and local culture. Its winners will be given first prize of Rs 51,000, second prize of Rs 21,000 and third prize of Rs 11,000. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to the Culture Department to preserve the folk art, culture and local culture of Uttar Pradesh. Through this grant scheme, efforts will be made to benefit Bhajan Kirtan Mandali, Nukkad Natak Mandali, Guru Shishya Parampara, local folk songs, folk dances, bhajans, sanskar song circles active at Gram Panchayat level. At the same time, teams promoting local folk art in cultural programs at village, district and state level will also be considered eligible for this scheme.