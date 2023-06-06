Gruha Jyoti Yojana: Tenant will also get 200 units of electricity free, know what is ‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that even tenants ‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme are eligible to take advantage of the scheme, under which 200 units of free electricity will be given to all domestic consumers of the state from July 1. The clarification comes a day after the Congress government issued guidelines for availing free power under the scheme.

Tenants will also get 200 units of free electricity

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, we will give free electricity (200 units) to those living on rent as well. Those who spend less than 200 units will not have to pay anything. Tenants will also be eligible to take advantage of ‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme. He clarified that the scheme will not apply to electricity used for commercial work.

‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme one of the five promises made by the Congress

‘Griha Jyoti’ scheme 2023 It is one of the five promises made by the Congress before the assembly elections. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying it had no moral right to protest as it had not fulfilled any election promise and only looted Karnataka. BJP leaders are protesting because they have nothing else to do, he asked. What moral rights do they have? Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP did not fulfill any of its poll promises like 10 hours free electricity, farm loan waiver and spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on irrigation etc.

BJP attacks on increase in electricity rates by Rs 2.89 per unit

The BJP has also criticized the Congress government for increasing the power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP is staging protests in the state against the Rs 2.89 per unit hike in electricity rates and Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh’s alleged anti-cow remarks. Protests are being held in various parts of the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Davanagere Used to be.