GST collection increased to Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June

New Delhi, July 01 (Hindustan Times). There is good news on completion of six years of Goods and Services Tax (GST). GST revenue collection has been more than Rs 1.61 lakh crore in the month of June. GST collection has increased by 12 percent on an annual basis. Due to this, it has increased in comparison to May last month, which was Rs 1.57 lakh crore. The Finance Ministry has given this information in the data released on Saturday.

According to the Finance Ministry, the GST revenue collection in the month of May has been Rs 1,61,497 crore. The GST collection in May last month was Rs 1.57 lakh crore. Since the implementation of the GST tax regime on July 1, 2017, six years ago, the gross tax collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore for the fourth time.

According to the ministry, the total GST revenue collection in the month of June has been Rs 161497 crore. Of this, Central GST stood at Rs 31,013 crore and State GST stood at Rs 38,292 crore and Integrated GST stood at Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods) is included.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Finance, the average monthly gross GST revenue collection for the first quarter (April-June) of the financial years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 is Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore respectively. Rs. Significantly, earlier in the month of April, the GST revenue collection had reached a record high of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.