GST Council meeting on Tuesday, many issues including change in slab will be discussed

New Delhi, 10 July (Hindustan Times). The 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Many important issues including changes in GST slab are expected to be discussed in this meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Official sources said on Monday that in the 50th meeting of the GST Council to be held on July 11, the rate of existing GST slabs can be cut on many items. The meeting will discuss how to levy GST tax on online gaming, casino and horse racing. Along with this, the GST Council can approve the imposition of five percent tax on food and beverages available in cinema halls and notify rules for the formation of the GST Appellate Tribunal and the appointment of members.

Apart from this, the GST Council may issue clarification in this meeting regarding the liability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on suppliers doing e-commerce business through Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC is a new initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, with no clarity as to who will be responsible for TCS compliance under the GST law.