GT vs CSK: Chennai and Gujarat will fight for the final ticket, know who will win?

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 1: IPL 2023 has now reached its final stage. So far 70 league matches have been played in this season. In this Grand League, the first qualifier match will be played between the top-2 teams of the points table, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Whichever of the two teams wins this match, it will become the first team to reach the final of IPL 2023. And the losing team will have to play an eliminator match.

This powerful encounter between Chennai and Gujarat will be played at CSK’s home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). CSK is sure to get full support from the fans at home.

Seeing this support of the fans, Chennai’s side is also looking heavy in this match. Significantly, in the history of IPL, Chennai Super Kings team could not win a single match against Gujarat Titans.

The Gujarat team, which became the champion in the IPL debut last year, has faced Chennai Super Kings a total of 3 times so far. CSK has faced defeat in all these three matches.

The openers of both the teams are running in amazing form. Especially the performance of Shubman Gill, the star opener of the Gujarat team, has been excellent. In such a situation, Gill can become a big problem for CSK as well.

It is noteworthy that Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya or CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni both have defeated big teams this season with their clever captaincy. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see whose strategy prevails over whom in this battle of qualifiers and which team reaches the IPL final.