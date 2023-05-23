GT vs CSK Dream 11: Chennai and Gujarat these players will make you rich! See here the best team of Dream 11

GT vs CSK Dream 11 Prediction: In the first qualifier of IPL 2023, the teams of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be face to face. The encounter between the two teams will take place on Tuesday (May 23) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The winner of this match will directly reach the finals. While the losing team will get another chance as the second qualifier. So let’s know that by choosing which players of this match you can make a perfect Dream 11.

pitch report

The pitch of Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium is considered batsmen friendly. Batsmen get a lot of advantage here. But along with this the spinners also bowl well here. Lots of runs are also scored on this pitch. In such a situation, the teams can decide to bowl first after winning the toss.

When and where to watch live?

The first match of the IPL 2023 playoffs between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team

Captain: Shubman Gill

vice captain: Devin Conway

wicket keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

batsman: Abhinav Manohar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey

Bowler: Mahesh, Rashid Khan, Mohd. Shami

Allrounder: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, David Miller/Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande/Mahesh Thikshana, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja

