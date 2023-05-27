GT vs CSK Dream 11: These players from Gujarat and Chennai will make you a millionaire! See here the best Dream11 team

IPL 2023 The wait for the final is now over. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings And Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans has reached the final for the title match. Both the teams have performed amazingly this season. Chennai and Gujarat have played well in every department this season. On the one hand, Captain Cool has a clever mind and on the other, aggressive Pandya’s enthusiasm, it will be interesting to see who will win this title. On the other hand, before this match, today we will tell you about the best team of Dream11.

pitch report

The pitch of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad is considered batsmen friendly. Batsmen get a lot of advantage here. But along with this the spinners also bowl well here. Lots of runs are also scored on this pitch. In such a situation, the teams can decide to bowl first after winning the toss.

When and where to watch live

In the IPL final, the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

GT vs CSK IPL Final Dream11 Team

Captain:Shubman Gill

vice captain:Devin Conway

wicket keeper:Wriddhiman Saha

batsman:Abhinav Manohar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey

Bowler:Mahesh, Rashid Khan, Mohd. Shami

Allrounder:Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

GT vs CSK IPL Final Playing 11

Gujarat Titans:Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, David Miller/Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan

Chennai Super Kings:Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande/Mahesh Thikshana, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja

GT vs CSK: Chennai and Gujarat ready for title clash, know every update )GT vs CSK my circle 11