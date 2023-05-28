GT vs CSK Final: Get ready for the title clash, know here when and where you can watch the final match

IPLNew champion for 2023 to be found today. Final match of this grand leagueMahendra Singh DhoniWill be played between Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. This match between the two teams will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium. On one hand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team will come out with the intention of winning their fifth title, while on the other hand, Hardik Pandya would like to make his team the champion for the second time in a row. In such a situation, when and where you will be able to watch this high voltage match live, know here.

When and where to watch live?

The final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far, though it has also provided some help to the new bowlers. Here the first innings score in IPL is 168, while the average second innings score is 155. In the 6 matches played here during IPL 2023, the first batting and chasing teams have won 3-3 matches. Spinners can play an important role on this pitch.

Possible playing 11 of CSK vs GT match

Chennai Super Kings:Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Mahish Tikshana, Mathisa Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

Gujarat Titans:Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Hardik Pandya (C), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

