GT vs CSK: From MS Dhoni to Gaikwad, these 5 CSK players will rock the qualifiers

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The team of Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 23). This match between the two teams will be played at the home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams have made a place in the top-2 on the points table on the basis of their brilliant performance in the league matches. In such a situation, today we will tell you about 5 such players of Chennai who can rock the match against Gujarat.

devon conway

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway is running in amazing form in this season of IPL. Conway has played 14 matches for CSK so far. In this he has scored 585 runs. In such a situation, Devon can explode against Gujarat with the bat.

Rituraj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings opener Rituraj Gaikwad is batting in a stormy fashion this season. If his bat works against Gujarat, then the road to Chennai’s victory will become much easier.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane, who was included in the Chennai Super Kings team, has got to see a different avatar this time. This year Rahane is scoring runs at a strike rate of more than 200. If this explosive style of Rahane is seen against Gujarat also, then the competition will become very difficult for Gujarat.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Whatever is said about Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it will be less. Whether it is a matter of running the match from behind the wicket or it is a matter of banging the bat in the end overs. Dhoni is ready to make the team win in every situation. In such a situation, Dhoni can trap Gujarat in the trap of his experience.

Ravindra Jadeja

CSK all-rounder Ravind Jadeja is one of the biggest match winners of his team. Whether it is about bowling or batting, Jadeja’s flair is fiercely visible in both. This season he has won his team many times. In such a situation, he can be seen doing wonders even in the qualifiers against Gujarat.