GT vs CSK: Hardik’s Gujarat piled up in front of MS Dhoni’s ‘M’ factor, CSK created history by reaching the final

Mahendra Singh Dhoniof Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk Stadium on TuesdayGujarat TitansDefeated by 15 runs and reached the final of IPL 2023. CSK has become the team to reach the final of IPL for a record 10th time.

In this match for Chennai Super Kings, M Factor i.e. Mahish Teekshana and Mathisha Pathirana trapped Gujarat in their trap by performing amazingly.

Mahish Teekshana showed the way to the pavilion for just 8 runs to Gujarat captain explosive batsman Hardik Pandya at the crucial juncture of the match. He did not stop here, Teekshana then bowled Rahul Tewatia, who was playing as a finisher in Gujarat, on a score of just 3 runs.

At the same time, it was the turn of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s most trusted young fast bowler Mathisha Pathirana, he showed the way to the pavilion for Gujarat’s star batsman Vijay Shankar on the score of 14 runs. Had Vijay Shankar stayed at the crease, he could have turned the match around. Shankar also scored a half-century against RCB in the last match.

In such a situation, Chennai Super Kings got a lot of relief from this wicket of Pathirana. Pathirana troubled the batsmen a lot throughout the match. Pathirana took the second wicket of Mohammed Shami in the match. Shami was the last wicket of Gujarat.

This amazing performance by Mahish Teekshana and Mathisa Pathirana played a big role in the victory of Chennai Super Kings. No batsman could bat in front of this M factor of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On the other hand, after defeating Gujarat, Chennai Super Kings have reached the final of IPL for a record 10th time. At the same time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reached the IPL final for the 11th time as a player. Dhoni reached the finals while playing for Pune Super Giants in one season.