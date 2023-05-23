GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Score: Chennai and Gujarat will clash for the final, know everything before the match

Gujarat Titans Team Squad



Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravishrinivasan Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Odion Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Wade, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudarshan, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan

Chennai Super Kings Team Squad



Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mahesh Thikshana, Mathisha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rashid, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala, Dwayne Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mondal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangergekar, Bhagat Verma, Nishant Sindhu

First qualifier between Chennai and Gujarat today

IPL 2023 has now reached its final stage. So far 70 league matches have been played in this season. In this Grand League, today the first qualifier match will be played between the top-2 teams of the points table, Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. This powerful encounter between Chennai and Gujarat will be played at CSK’s home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). CSK is sure to get full support from the fans at home. Whichever of the two teams wins this match, it will become the first team to reach the final of IPL 2023. At the same time, the losing team will get another chance to reach the final by playing in qualifier two.