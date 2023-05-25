GT vs MI Dream 11: These players from Gujarat and Mumbai will make you rich! See here the best Dream11 team

Now only 2 matches are left for IPL 2023 to get a new champion. Second qualifier match of this Grand League Gujarat Titans And Mumbai Indians Will be played on Friday between On the one hand, the Gujarat team had to face defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Mumbai has defeated Lucknow in the Eliminator match. Qualifier 2 match is very important for both the teams. The team that wins this match will face Chennai Super Kings in the final, while the losing team will be directly out of the IPL. In such a situation, before this match, today we will tell you about the best team of Dream11.

pitch report

The pitch of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad is considered batsmen friendly. Batsmen get a lot of advantage here. But along with this the spinners also bowl well here. Lots of runs are also scored on this pitch. In such a situation, the teams can decide to bowl first after winning the toss.

When and where to watch live?

The IPL 2023 qualifier match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Dream11 team of Mumbai and Gujarat

wicket keeper-Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav (Vice-Captain), Shubman Gill (Captain),David Miller, Nehal Wadhera

Allrounder-Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

bowler-Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Rashid-Khan

Possible playing 11 of Gujarat and Mumbai

Mumbai Indians – Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Karthikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans – Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph

