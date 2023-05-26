GT vs MI Qualifier 2: If rain spreads ‘raita’ in the match, then who will get the final ticket, know here

Now only 2 matches are left for IPL 2023 to get a new champion. Second qualifier match of this Grand LeagueGujarat TitansAndMumbai IndiansWill be played on Friday between On the one hand, the Gujarat team had to face defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Mumbai has defeated Lucknow in the Eliminator match. Qualifier 2 match is very important for both the teams. However, there is also a shadow of rain on this match. In such a situation, today we will tell you that if the rain disturbs this match and this match is canceled then which team will reach the final.

If the match is canceled then who will get the final ticket

If the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is canceled then Gujarat Titans will benefit from it and will directly enter the final. Actually, the reason for this is Gujarat’s brilliant game in the league stage and more points than Mumbai. Gujarat had 20 points in the league stage. While Mumbai had only 16 points. In such a situation, Gujarat will get the advantage of having more points in the league stage and will directly enter the final if the match is canceled.

How will be the weather in Ahmedabad

According to the IMD website, the minimum temperature in Ahmedabad today will be 28 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 42 degree Celsius. The sky will be completely clear. The good news for cricket fans is that fans will get to see a fierce competition between Gujarat and Mumbai.

Possible playing 11 of Gujarat and Mumbai

Mumbai Indians – Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Karthikeya, Akash Madhwal

Gujarat Titans – Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph

