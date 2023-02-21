Guarantees – term: insurance of pension savings in 2.8 million will be approved in March

Insurance of pension savings in the amount of 2.8 million rubles is planned to be approved in March, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, told Izvestiya. Initially, it was assumed that the limit would be 1.4 million, but the President, addressing the Federal Assembly with a message, proposed to double it. Non-state pension funds said: this amount will cover the vast majority of voluntary savings for old age. In the spring, it is planned to adopt other pension innovations: co-financing of deductions from the employer and tax deductions for citizens.

Twice as high

Vladimir Putin proposed establishing insurance coverage for voluntary pension savings at the level of 2.8 million rubles. He stated this on February 21 in Gostiny Dvor.

— It is necessary to guarantee the safety of citizens’ investments in voluntary pension savings. There should be the same mechanism as in the system of bank deposit insurance. Let me remind you that such deposits of citizens in the amount of up to 1.4 million rubles are insured by the state and their return is guaranteed. For voluntary pension savings, I propose to set twice as much — up to 2.8 million rubles,” the head of state said.

In December, the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Russia presented a long-term savings program. It is intended for citizens who want to make guaranteed savings for the long term, and receive income from them. As Finance Minister Anton Siluanov reported at the time, it is assumed that savings will be made through the relevant financial institutions. Such savings will allow you to receive additional income to government payments after retirement or in case of special life situations.

As reported in the Ministry of Finance in December, the program provides for co-financing of the contributions paid by citizens by the state, which can amount to 36 thousand rubles a year, and the possibility of obtaining a tax deduction of up to 52 thousand rubles annually. The generated funds should be invested in low-risk assets – OFZ, infrastructure bonds, corporate bonds. It is assumed that the Deposit Insurance Agency will deal with the reimbursement – as well as with deposits, NPFs will make deductions to it.

Insurance of funds in the amount of 2.8 million rubles is being worked out as part of a long-term savings program for citizens, the Ministry of Finance told Izvestia.

The State Duma may adopt amendments to establish the amount of pension savings insurance at 2.8 million rubles no later than March. Anatoly Aksakov, head of the lower house committee on the financial market, told Izvestia about this. He clarified that the relevant proposals were being prepared, the bill already exists.

“Before that, the amount of 1.4 million rubles was considered, we will increase it to 2.8 million rubles,” Aksakov confirmed.

According to him, the rule on co-financing of long-term savings from the state up to 36 thousand rubles a year is included in another package of amendments, which concerns voluntary pension contributions. These innovations are also planned to be adopted in the spring session, the deputy stressed.

In addition, it is planned to introduce tax deductions in the amount of 6% of income that are sent to pension funds into the system, Anatoly Aksakov said. However, there is no final decision regarding the deductions yet.

Izvestia sent a request to the Central Bank and the largest non-state pension funds.

In the interests of protection

The amount of guaranteed compensation of 2.8 million rubles will fully cover the savings that are stored in more than 95% of individual pension accounts, VTB said. They added that the protection of savings will have a positive impact on the development of the industry and may lead to the emergence of new offers from NPFs that are beneficial for customers.

For a wider development of pension programs, it is also necessary to introduce flexible financial products, involve employers, co-finance contributions (a good practice previously used by the state) and increase tax deductions, the Future NPF added.

The innovation will be an additional guarantee of the security of citizens’ investments in their future, Yevgenia Lazareva, the head of the People’s Front project “For the rights of borrowers,” agrees. She recalled that now depositors in case of revocation of a license or bankruptcy of a bank receive 100% of the amount of the insured deposit, but not more than 1.4 million rubles for all accounts in one credit institution.

– As a rule, citizens open deposits in accordance with a conservative strategy for planning a personal budget, having free funds that they want to save. But pension savings are a more socially significant financial instrument, and it is quite logical that in Russia, as a welfare state, it needs more serious guarantees,” Evgenia Lazareva said.

According to her, now the pension savings of citizens on average range from 20 to 200 thousand rubles, with rare exceptions. However, the new program will allow citizens to significantly increase their size.

“However, one should not hope that this will be a massive and immediate manifestation of interest in the program. Our citizens in the last 30 years have experienced several stages of reforming the pension system. In order for people to figure it out, it will take several years to conduct a large-scale information and educational campaign, Evgenia Lazareva believes.

The adoption of the new state program implies not only an increase in insurance coverage, but also a number of other measures, said Sergey Belyakov, president of the National Association of Non-State Pension Funds (NAPF). And if they work effectively, then in 10 years the number of savings is expected to double, the expert stressed.

Citizens are interested in receiving an additional pension. Non-state – allows you to start receiving payments earlier, that is, according to the old age of 55-60 years. In addition, these amounts are accumulated in rubles, respectively, they are invested by pension funds under the strict regulation of the Central Bank and are multiplied by investment income. Therefore, a person should not worry that something can happen to them, – said Sergey Belyakov.

In addition, when citizens start saving for a period of 10 years, a new source appears on the financial market, which can be directed to long-term projects, the expert emphasized. Against the backdrop of the departure of foreign investors, this will benefit the development of the entire economy of the country, he concluded.