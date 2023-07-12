Guest teachers will be appointed in Bihar, education department released schedule, read full letter

Patna. Jobs have come out in Bihar. Every department is engaged in providing jobs. Education Department will now appoint guest teachers in Bihar. For this, action has been started by the Education Department. A schedule has also been issued for the appointment of guest teachers. According to the schedule issued by the Education Department regarding the appointment of guest teachers, instructions have been given to give subject-wise information about vacant posts from July 12 to July 14. Along with this, the last date of application has been declared till 20 July.

Instructions to submit the report by July 14

According to the letter issued by the Education Department, guest teachers will be appointed in Bihar. The exercise of the education department has been started for the restoration. Instructions have been issued to give information about vacant posts. Instructions have been given to submit the report by July 14.

issue letter

Apply by July 20

The last date for application has been fixed till 20 July. On the other hand, the merit list of the candidates will be made on 26th July and school allotment of teachers will be done by 29th July. On July 30 and 31, teachers will be appointed for 6 subjects. More than 3 thousand guest teachers are to be reinstated in Bihar.