Gujarat: 1.23 crore paid to the citizens affected by the cyclone

A meeting of the State Council of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In the meeting, a comprehensive discussion was held on the Biparjoy crisis and the work being done by various departments of the state government for it. Giving information about these discussions, Spokesperson Minister Hrishikesh Patel said that with the collective efforts of all, including the Central agencies, Coast Guard, Armed Forces, district administration and various departments of the state government, voluntary organizations and the public, we have been able to reduce the number of human deaths due to the cyclone in Gujarat. to zero and have been able to reduce economic losses.

An estimated 14,000 fruit trees were uprooted in 53,000 hectares in the cyclone-affected districts.

Strong winds and rains during the cyclone have also damaged agricultural crops and horticulture crops in the affected districts. According to the preliminary report of damage, the total area under horticulture crops is 82 thousand hectares in Kutch, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar and other districts. It is estimated that an area of ​​53 thousand hectares has been damaged. Out of which 14887 fruit trees are estimated to have fallen. A detailed survey is currently underway to get a complete estimate of the situation. There was a loss of 783 crores.

Electricity restored in 5753 villages

Spokesperson Minister said that during the cyclone, power supply was disrupted in a total of 6486 villages in the affected districts due to strong winds and rains. So far, power has been restored in 5753 villages, while the work of restoring power supply is underway in the remaining villages. Power supply in 12 substations of 400 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV capacity was disrupted during the storm and power supply has been restored in all the substations. Apart from this, power supply in 243 substations of 66 KV was also disrupted during this storm, out of which power supply has been restored in 236 substations. The work of restoring power supply in the remaining 7 sub-stations is going on immediately.

Assistance from state government to 1129 cattle

The Chief Minister directed to pay the amount in cash to the affected citizens in the affected districts within 3 days. As a result of which a total of Rs. An amount of one crore 23 lakh 82 thousand has been paid in cash. Many cattle were shifted by the state government to reduce the cattle mortality rate in the districts most affected by the adverse effects of the cyclone. The rest of the cattle were also asked not to be tied and left free. However, a total of 1320 cattle and 1907 poultry have died in the affected districts of the state due to lightning, crushing under trees, prolonged waterlogging and cold. Out of the total eligible deaths, 1129 cattle are eligible for assistance from the state government. Whose estimated amount is Rs 1.62 crore. The distribution of aid amount has been started.