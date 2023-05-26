Gujarat: 12th science supplementary exam will be taken in July

The Gujarat Education Board has declared the 12th class Science and 10th class results. The pass percentage for Class 12 Science across the state was 65.58 per cent. While 64.62 percent result of 10th has been declared. Now the students are waiting for the declaration of 12th class general stream result. On the other hand, the Education Department has announced the supplementary examination of class 12th science. Students failing in one or two subjects will have their exams in July.

Online registration of candidates is mandatory

The education department has made preparations for students who have failed in one or two subjects in science in class 12th. The supplementary examination of these students will be conducted in the month of July. For this, students can apply online till June 5. Students have to apply on the website of the board. Online registration of candidates has been made mandatory.

Results of the students will be reserved

The flying squad of the officer constituted to stop the malpractice could catch only 60 students. After examining the CCTV cameras installed in the classrooms, the board has identified cases of malpractices. Due to which the result of that student will be kept in reserve. The student caught misbehaving shall be called before the officials of the Board by giving a notice and after obtaining his explanation, on the basis of his reply, punishment shall be imposed as per the rules laid down by the Board of Education in cases of misconduct.