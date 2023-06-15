Gujarat: 184 teams in action to rescue lions in view of Biparjoy cyclone

The state government is fully alert to ensure that there is no loss of life in the state due to cyclone Biparjoy. The Forest Department under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has organized to keep human life as well as wild life safe from this potential storm with zero casualty approach. Rescue teams have also been strategically deployed in the Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary and Mata Ke Madh, Barda and Narayan Sarovar in Kutch, apart from the Asiatic lion in Junagadh’s Gir forest hit by the storm.

Team in action in the 184 Lion’s Arena

A total of 184 teams have been formed under 9 divisions of Junagadh’s Wildlife and Regional Board. This team will carry out various operations including wild animal rescue, swift action, tree removal. 58 control rooms have been set up to receive emergency SOS messages for wild animals. Junagadh Wildlife and Territorial Circle has 9 divisions including Junagadh Forest including Gir East, Gir West, Sasan, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Morbi.

Keeping an eye on lions through hi-tech monitoring

Satellite technology is being used to monitor the movements of lions during natural calamities. The forest department has developed a high-tech lion tracking monitoring system to track lions, with radio collars fitted to some of the lions living in groups. Through this, their activities are recorded in the monitoring cell through satellite link. At present, the monitoring team is keeping a special eye on 40 lions living in Gir forest area and coastal area of ​​the state. There are seven rivers and reservoirs in the territory of the lions. So in case of heavy rains when the water flow becomes turbulent, teams have been placed at special places in all the seven river basins for rescue operations of lions or human lives. Cattle herders living in Gir area have been shifted to safer places.

Special teams deployed in the sanctuary area of ​​Kutch

As the potential cyclone is now moving towards Kutch, special precautions have been taken by the state government in the sanctuary area of ​​Kutch as well. Four rescue teams have been deployed at Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary and Dayapar range of Kutch at Dayapar, Mata Marh, Barda and Narayan Sarovar. Apart from this, a total of 13 teams consisting of five members each have been formed in Kutch Circle, a large desert area of ​​Kutch. Additional 6 wildlife rescue teams have been formed to help the wild animals. JCBs, tractors and other essential equipment have been deployed at strategically important locations. Three teams have been deployed in the Ghorad sanctuary for rescue operations or other needs.