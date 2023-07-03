Gujarat: 2 teenagers die of heart attack in a single day

Ahmedabad, July 3 (Hindustan Times). Two teenagers died of heart attack in separate incidents on the same day in the state. Of these, the age of one has been mentioned as merely 14 years and the other as 17 years. The family mourns the untimely death of both the teenagers.

A 17-year-old teenager working in the fields of Naliar near Chorwad in Junagadh died due to cardiac arrest. Earlier, class 10 student Devansh Bhayani (14), who was preparing for a program organized on the occasion of Guru Purnima at SGVP Gurukul near Ribda on Gondal Highway Road in Rajkot, suddenly fell unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital, where he died before treatment.

According to information, a 17-year-old boy named Jignesh Waja was doing some work in a coconut farm in Chowad village of Junagadh. During this, he suddenly fell unconscious. Locals tried to give him CPR. He was later taken to the hospital. He died in the hospital during treatment. Doctor of Chorwad Civil Hospital, Dr. Hitesh Dholiya informed that Jignesh Waja died due to cardiac arrest.

In the last 6 months, five young youths have died due to heart attack in the state. Youths playing cricket in Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot also died due to heart attack. Apart from this, similar incidents have happened while playing Garba in Anand and Dahod.