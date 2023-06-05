Gujarat: 200 fishermen freed from Pakistan reach their homeland, tears of relatives shed

Gujarati fishermen freed by Pakistan have returned to their homeland. Even before this, Pakistan had released 184 fishermen. Whereas this time around 200 Gujarati fishermen have been released. These fishermen were in jail in Pakistan for the last three years. Then the Government of Pakistan decided to release him. The fishermen were handed over to the Wagah Border Fisheries Department. From there the fishermen came to Vadodara by train and from there reached Veraval by bus. On reaching Vadodara, the government officials interrogated him at a college in Kidivav. After this they were handed over to their families.

It is worth mentioning that for the last several years, young and old people had reached Kidivav to congratulate the imprisoned fishermen on their return to their homeland. There the fishermen were interrogated for 3 hours and then met the families. On this occasion, an emotional scene was witnessed in the college campus. Tears of joy were seen in the eyes of the family members who came to meet on their return after years. Many families had also come from Bet Dwarka including Veraval.

Tears welled up in Khushi’s eyes after years of meeting family members in the college campus. After this, the family members were hugged. Apart from this, a fisherman named Adremanbhai had reached to request the authorities to release the sons. In which Adremanbhai’s three sons are lodged in Pakistan’s jail for the last 2 years.