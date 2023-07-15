Gujarat: 22 pilgrimage centers to be developed at a cost of Rs 48 crore

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given in-principle approval to a development plan worth Rs 114 crore for various development works at the famous tourist and pilgrimage center Garwa Garh Girnar. Under these development works, development of Bhavnath foothills and development works from foothills to Gorakhnath and Dattatreya will be done. Not only this, on the lines of Yatradham Pavagadh, new stairs will be widened by making 3-3 meter wide path-ways on both sides.

Approval in Yatradham Development Board meeting

He gave this in-principle approval at a high-level meeting of the Gujarat Holy Shrine Development Board chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. In this meeting held in the presence of Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, in-principle approval was also given for construction of infrastructure facilities from the foothills of Mount Girnar till Dattatreya Ghat and arrangement of water and electricity at Girnar.

Review of development works of pilgrimage sites

A proposal was also placed before the Chief Minister by the Gujarat Holy Pilgrimage Development Board that a total of 22 small and big pilgrimage centers of the state should be renovated, repaired and developed with basic facilities at a cost of Rs 48 crore. He has given in-principle approval to all the proposals presented by the Holy Shrine Development Board before the Chief Minister in this meeting. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the development works of Ambaji, Pavagadh and Dwarka pilgrimage and also gave some important suggestions.

Lok Mela of Bhadrapada Poonam to be organized in Ambaji

He directed the organizers concerned to make proper plans so that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience in the upcoming Bhadrapada Poonam Lok Mela to be held at Ambaji in the month of September. The Chief Minister also urged the Gujarat Holy Pilgrimage Development Board to motivate the pilgrims to maintain cleanliness in all pilgrimage centers with the mantra of ‘Swachhata Jahan Prabhuta Wahan’.