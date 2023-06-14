Gujarat: 3.5 magnitude earthquake in Kutch amid Biparjoy cyclone, epicenter 5 km from Bhachau

The cyclonic storm has become severe in Gujarat. The storm is scheduled to pass through Kutch from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday. The storm is about to pass, so winds will blow at a speed of 125 to 135 kmph. Heavy rain has been predicted over North Gujarat including Saurashtra and Kutch during that time. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains on June 16 and 17. The storm has become so severe that it can affect the surrounding areas. Amidst the cyclone disaster, Kutch is facing another disaster. In the midst of the cyclone disaster, an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Kutch at 5.5 pm, whose epicenter is 5 km away from Bhachau. At present there is no news of any damage.

Order for complete closure of 9 big villages of Kutch

In view of the impact of the possible cyclone, the Collector has declared the markets of 9 villages including Dayapar, Dolatpar, Pandho-Vermanagar, Matanamarh, Kotra Jadodar, Narayan Sarovar, Naliya, Kothara, Nakhatrana in West Kutch from 8 pm on 14 June to 16 June in the evening. Ordered to close by 6 pm. Kutch Collector Amit Arora has announced the closure of markets in villages near the coast of Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas for three consecutive days from 14th to 16th as a precautionary measure due to a possible cyclone. However milk, vegetable and medical will continue.

The people of Ashirwand and Dararwand villages have been shifted to Jakhau Primary School Center House by the Kutch Abdasa Administration. Food-water, health and accommodation facilities have been made available by the administration. At present, 140 people have been taken to Jakhou Primary School. District officials are making all arrangements by visiting the Center House.