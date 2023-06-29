Gujarat: 4 children killed, 4 injured in wall collapse in Panchmahal

Ahmedabad, 29 June (Hindustan Times). Sanmukha Agro Company’s wall collapsed on Thursday afternoon in Chandrapura village of Halol tehsil of Panchmahal district. Eight people from two families, who were living in huts in an open plot adjacent to the company wall, got buried in it. In this, 4 children below the age of 5 years died. In these, 2 daughters of one labor family and one son and one child of another labor family have died. Four other injured have been referred to the hospital in Vadodara. Halol Tehsildar Mayur Parmar has reached the spot after the incident.

Sanmukha Agro Company’s wall collapsed after heavy rains in Halol on Thursday. The family of two laborers Jitendra Damor and Ambaram Bhuria, who were living in a hut near it, came under the grip of this accident. The laborer’s family was present in both the houses at the time of the incident. A total of 8 people got buried in it. Of these, 4 children died. Jitendra Damor’s son Chiriram Damor (5) and Ambaram Bhuria’s 3 children Abhishek Bhuria (4), Gungun Bhuria (2) and Muskan Bhuria (5) died among the dead. Four other injured in the accident, Parvati (26), Aaliya Damor (5), Meet Damor (2) and Hiraben Damor (25) were rushed to a nearby hospital, after which they were referred to Vadodara. The injured include a boy, a girl and two women.