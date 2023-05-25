Gujarat: 621 admissions canceled under RTE, admissions were done due to wrong documents and name change

Children are given admission under Right to Education (RTE) so that needy students can also get education in private schools. But this year, the admission of a total of 621 children who got admission in 10 districts with fake papers has been canceled in different districts. The maximum number of 161 children are in Rajkot district.

Admissions of total 621 children were canceled

Government spokesperson Minister Hrishikesh Patel said that some parents had committed malpractices by filling the online form with minor changes in name and address etc. of the child and they were also allotted admission. A total of 621 children in the state including 33 in Bharuch district, 25 in Chhota Udepur, 24 in Gir Somnath, 159 in Jamnagar city, 92 in Kheda, 161 in Rajkot, 10 in Sabarkantha, 14 in Valsad, 33 in Surat and 70 in Surendranagar district. Access has been cancelled.

54,903 children were admitted in the first round

Rishikesh Patel further said that this year 54,903 children have been allotted admission in the first round of RTE admission process. Meanwhile, despite studying in Class-I last year, this year the matter of getting admission by parents by filling online form under RTE was seen at the district and state level, which is against the provisions of RTE. Instructions have been issued from the state level to re-verify the details of the children allotted such admission in the Child Tracking System operated by the SSA and to cancel their admission at the district level.

An undertaking is taken from the parents at the time of filling the online form for RTE and at the time of allotment of admission in the admission letter that my child is not studying in any school in class 1/class-2 in the academic year 2022-23. Which I confirm to the best of my knowledge. Admission under RTE can be canceled if the information is found wrong. According to this mandate, the admission of the wrongly admitted child has been cancelled.